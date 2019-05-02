Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 894.36 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 40.94% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 894.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 742.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.42% to Rs 252.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 3321.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2527.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales894.36742.93 20 3321.632527.39 31 OPM %21.0027.92 -23.7623.62 - PBDT128.09145.18 -12 542.61342.26 59 PBT94.74112.66 -16 409.75210.46 95 NP59.38100.54 -41 252.11207.63 21
