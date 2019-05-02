Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 894.36 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 40.94% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 894.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 742.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.42% to Rs 252.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 3321.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2527.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

