Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 5.59% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 902.80 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 5.59% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 902.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 672.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales902.80672.08 34 OPM %23.6525.10 -PBDT152.52104.16 46 PBT119.8471.33 68 NP68.0772.10 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU