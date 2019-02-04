JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 5.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 902.80 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 5.59% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 902.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 672.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales902.80672.08 34 OPM %23.6525.10 -PBDT152.52104.16 46 PBT119.8471.33 68 NP68.0772.10 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements