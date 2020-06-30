Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 19.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 588.71 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 19.86% to Rs 38.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 588.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 607.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.85% to Rs 384.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 260.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 2850.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2464.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

