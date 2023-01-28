Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 70.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 908.62 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 70.26% to Rs 199.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 908.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 698.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.908.62698.5823.0825.06281.71194.41243.00156.93199.25117.03

