JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 70.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 908.62 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 70.26% to Rs 199.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 908.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 698.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales908.62698.58 30 OPM %23.0825.06 -PBDT281.71194.41 45 PBT243.00156.93 55 NP199.25117.03 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU