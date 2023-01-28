Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 70.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 908.62 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 70.26% to Rs 199.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 908.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 698.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales908.62698.58 30 OPM %23.0825.06 -PBDT281.71194.41 45 PBT243.00156.93 55 NP199.25117.03 70
