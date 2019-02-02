Godfrey Phillips India standalone net profit rises 26.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 650.27 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 26.57% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 650.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 572.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales650.27572.38 14 OPM %17.7715.96 -PBDT139.2599.39 40 PBT115.7274.73 55 NP78.4661.99 27
