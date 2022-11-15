Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.91% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Godha Cabcon and Insulation declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.91% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.5013.53 -89 OPM %6.673.70 -PBDT0.180.54 -67 PBT0.070.48 -85 NP0.050.36 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU