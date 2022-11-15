Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.91% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Godha Cabcon and Insulation declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.91% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.5013.536.673.700.180.540.070.480.050.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)