Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 353.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 353.85% to Rs 113.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1340.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1186.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.55% to Rs 329.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 5851.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5163.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

