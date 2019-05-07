Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 353.85% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 1340.86 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 353.85% to Rs 113.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1340.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1186.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.55% to Rs 329.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 5851.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5163.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1340.861186.17 13 5851.885163.23 13 OPM %5.515.91 -7.798.58 - PBDT77.1473.11 6 487.17445.62 9 PBT51.4651.38 0 389.00359.70 8 NP113.6925.05 354 329.04229.21 44
