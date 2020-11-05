Godrej Consumer Products Ltd continues to rise

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 684.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.96% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 684.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has dropped around 7.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29612.4, up 1.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

