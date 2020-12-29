Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 738.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.3% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% jump in NIFTY and a 12.75% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 738.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47482.1, up 0.27%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 4.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34181.1, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 738.7, up 1.46% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 7.3% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% jump in NIFTY and a 12.75% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

