Godrej Inds soars after stellar Q4 performance

Godrej Industries jumped 10.35% to Rs 485.75 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227 crore as against a net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY21.

Total income rose 70% to Rs 4,727 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 2,785 crore in Q4 FY21.

Profit before interest and taxes was Rs 730 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 130 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 96% to Rs 654 crore in FY22 from Rs 335 crore in FY21. Total income jumped 51% to Rs 15,065 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Godrej Industries is the holding company of the Godrej Group, which has interests in real estate, agriculture and consumer goods (through its subsidiaries, associate companies and JV companies). On standalone basis, apart from being the holding company for the group, the company is engaged in the oleochemicals business, where it is the domestic market leader.

