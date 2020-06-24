Godrej Industries Ltd spurts 1.86%, up for fifth straight session

Godrej Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.54% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% jump in NIFTY and a 0.62% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 419.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Godrej Industries Ltd has gained around 45.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29355.2, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 245.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)