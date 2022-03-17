Godrej Properties hits Rs 1,650 cr sales FY22 YTD after launching Godrej Woods in Noida

-
-
Godrej Properties announced that they have sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of their project, Godrej Woods in Noida in March 2021, which includes a sales of Rs 509 crore in March 2021 and Rs 1,141 crore in FY22 YTD.
This is the highest ever sales achieved by any Godrej Properties project within a year of its launch.
Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has until now added 18 residential, commercial, and township projects across 5 cities with 7 projects having already been delivered and 11 in various stages of development.
Godrej Properties' consolidated net profit soared 171.4% to Rs 38.95 crore on a 63.5% surge in net sales to Rs 278.76 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Godrej Properties jumped 3.83% to close at Rs 1,526.75 on BSE on BSE on Wednesday, 16 March 2022. Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.
