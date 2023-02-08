JUST IN
IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 475.69% in the December 2022 quarter
Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.99% to Rs 68.27 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.99% to Rs 68.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.27179.61 -62 OPM %3.470.04 -PBDT-0.21-3.85 95 PBT-0.22-3.85 94 NP-0.08-2.84 97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:38 IST

