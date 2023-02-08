Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.99% to Rs 68.27 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.99% to Rs 68.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.27179.613.470.04-0.21-3.85-0.22-3.85-0.08-2.84

