IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 118.67% to Rs 3.28 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 118.67% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.281.50 119 OPM %21.34-126.00 -PBDT0.49-1.89 LP PBT0.49-1.90 LP NP0.49-1.90 LP

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:23 IST

