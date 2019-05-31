Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 24.24% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gogia Capital Services allots 31.74 lakh equity shares
Bengal holds Rs 50,000 crore shale gas hope but with riders
Essar Oil & Gas gets environment clearance to begin shale gas exploration
13 Income Tax officers posted in ED
Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 53.03% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 24.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.03% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.63% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.621.32 -53 3.643.34 9 OPM %4.8429.55 -46.1536.53 - PBDT0.560.41 37 2.601.55 68 PBT0.510.37 38 2.421.37 77 NP0.250.33 -24 1.741.09 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU