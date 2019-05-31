Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 24.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 53.03% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Capital Services declined 24.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.03% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.63% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

