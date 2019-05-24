JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 42.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Gokak Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.80% to Rs 36.92 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.80% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.9245.47 -19 OPM %-19.20-9.59 -PBDT-9.48-6.03 -57 PBT-10.99-7.67 -43 NP-10.99-8.50 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements