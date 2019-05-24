Gokak Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.80% to Rs 36.92 croreNet Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.80% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.9245.47 -19 OPM %-19.20-9.59 -PBDT-9.48-6.03 -57 PBT-10.99-7.67 -43 NP-10.99-8.50 -29
