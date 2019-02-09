Gokaldas Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the September 2018 quarter
Orbit Exports standalone net profit rises 11.36% in the September 2018 quarter
Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 207.14% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 265.74 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports reported to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 265.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales265.74237.45 12 OPM %4.79-5.77 -PBDT12.59-13.22 LP PBT8.13-17.16 LP NP8.13-16.79 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU