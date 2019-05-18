Gokaldas Exports standalone net profit rises 149.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 326.26 crore

Net profit of rose 149.01% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 326.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 30.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 1173.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1030.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

