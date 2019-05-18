JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triveni Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Gokaldas Exports standalone net profit rises 149.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 326.26 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 149.01% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 326.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 30.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 1173.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1030.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales326.26291.98 12 1173.371030.95 14 OPM %8.343.34 -5.26-2.25 - PBDT23.649.87 140 50.46-13.58 LP PBT16.975.43 213 31.27-30.00 LP NP11.334.55 149 25.63-30.88 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements