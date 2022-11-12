Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 35.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 2776.21 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 35.11% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 2776.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2694.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2776.212694.04 3 OPM %2.381.77 -PBDT46.3237.17 25 PBT39.0129.64 32 NP29.4821.82 35
