Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 35.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 2776.21 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 35.11% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 2776.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2694.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2776.212694.042.381.7746.3237.1739.0129.6429.4821.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)