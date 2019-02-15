JUST IN
Gokul Refoils and Solvent reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 99.75% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Gokul Refoils and Solvent reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.014.02 -100 OPM %-12300.00-39.05 -PBDT-0.3042.57 PL PBT-0.3542.50 PL NP-0.5120.61 PL

Fri, February 15 2019. 16:56 IST

