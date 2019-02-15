Gokul Refoils and Solvent reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 99.75% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Gokul Refoils and Solvent reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.014.02 -100 OPM %-12300.00-39.05 -PBDT-0.3042.57 PL PBT-0.3542.50 PL NP-0.5120.61 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU