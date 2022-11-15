Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit rises 412.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 412.70% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.850.85 0 OPM %65.8875.29 -PBDT3.250.64 408 PBT3.230.63 413 NP3.230.63 413
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
