Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Goldcoin Health Foods reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.25 -20 OPM %04.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:53 IST

