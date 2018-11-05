Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.20 croreGoldcoin Health Foods reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.25 -20 OPM %04.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
