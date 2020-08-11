Goldcrest Corporation standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 59.32% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Goldcrest Corporation rose 90.91% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 59.32% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.762.3677.1361.863.171.502.861.281.890.99

