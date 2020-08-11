JUST IN
Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Goldcrest Corporation standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 59.32% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Goldcrest Corporation rose 90.91% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 59.32% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.762.36 59 OPM %77.1361.86 -PBDT3.171.50 111 PBT2.861.28 123 NP1.890.99 91

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:04 IST

