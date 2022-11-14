Goldedge Estate & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.13 -54 OPM %33.3361.54 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020 0
