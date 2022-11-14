Goldedge Estate & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.1333.3361.540.020.010.020.010.020

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)