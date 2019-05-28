Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.060.050.190.170-40.00-21.05-35.290.0100.020.050.01000.030.01000.01

