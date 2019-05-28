JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokul Refoils and Solvent reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.190.17 12 OPM %0-40.00 --21.05-35.29 - PBDT0.010 0 0.020.05 -60 PBT0.010 0 00.03 -100 NP0.010 0 00.01 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements