Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.190.17 12 OPM %0-40.00 --21.05-35.29 - PBDT0.010 0 0.020.05 -60 PBT0.010 0 00.03 -100 NP0.010 0 00.01 -100
