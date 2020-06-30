Golden Tobacco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 6.03 croreNet loss of Golden Tobacco reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.20% to Rs 23.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.036.52 -8 23.4376.08 -69 OPM %-24.71-78.83 --59.3745.56 - PBDT-2.35-4.82 51 -22.8520.71 PL PBT-2.60-4.97 48 -23.8620.08 PL NP-2.6212.08 PL -1.5927.26 PL
