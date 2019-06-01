Golden Tobacco reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 6.52 croreNet profit of Golden Tobacco reported to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 76.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.527.32 -11 76.0881.89 -7 OPM %-78.68-32.24 -45.6012.96 - PBDT-4.81-4.32 -11 20.73-2.82 LP PBT-4.97-4.52 -10 20.11-3.57 LP NP12.08-4.52 LP 27.29-8.05 LP
