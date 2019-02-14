Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 206.20% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 66.44% to Rs 170.52 croreNet profit of Goldiam International rose 206.20% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 66.44% to Rs 170.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 102.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales170.52102.45 66 OPM %20.999.18 -PBDT31.129.30 235 PBT30.448.64 252 NP21.226.93 206
