Goldstone Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 9.33 croreNet profit of Goldstone Technologies declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.338.28 13 OPM %2.793.99 -PBDT0.220.25 -12 PBT0.120.17 -29 NP0.120.17 -29
