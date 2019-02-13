Goldstone Technologies standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 7.46 croreNet profit of Goldstone Technologies declined 25.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.465.97 25 OPM %8.5814.07 -PBDT0.600.76 -21 PBT0.510.68 -25 NP0.510.68 -25
