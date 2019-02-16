JUST IN
Business Standard

Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.230.20 15 OPM %82.6155.00 -PBDT0.190.11 73 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.140.08 75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:21 IST

