JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 6.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.01% to Rs 391.23 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 62.55% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.01% to Rs 391.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 308.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales391.23308.03 27 OPM %7.918.66 -PBDT17.5012.74 37 PBT11.427.95 44 NP8.945.50 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements