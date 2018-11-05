Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.01% to Rs 391.23 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 62.55% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.01% to Rs 391.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 308.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales391.23308.03 27 OPM %7.918.66 -PBDT17.5012.74 37 PBT11.427.95 44 NP8.945.50 63
