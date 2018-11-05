JUST IN
Goodluck India standalone net profit rises 70.24% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.29% to Rs 391.23 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 70.24% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 391.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 307.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales391.23307.36 27 OPM %7.928.46 -PBDT17.0012.08 41 PBT10.927.28 50 NP8.585.04 70

