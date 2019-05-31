JUST IN
Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 22.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 423.88 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India rose 22.20% to Rs 26.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 423.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.46% to Rs 102.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 1911.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1664.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales423.88380.92 11 1911.911664.69 15 OPM %10.549.15 -8.6012.11 - PBDT52.7343.32 22 199.17235.43 -15 PBT42.2333.77 25 158.14199.28 -21 NP26.8621.98 22 102.07129.96 -21

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 08:23 IST

