Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 22.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 423.88 crore

Net profit of rose 22.20% to Rs 26.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 423.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.46% to Rs 102.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 1911.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1664.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

423.88380.921911.911664.6910.549.158.6012.1152.7343.32199.17235.4342.2333.77158.14199.2826.8621.98102.07129.96

