Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 6.22 croreNet profit of Gorani Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.227.12 -13 OPM %5.314.78 -PBDT0.330.33 0 PBT0.270.28 -4 NP0.200.28 -29
