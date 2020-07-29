Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.14% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.14% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.455.16 -33 21.4320.42 5 OPM %6.096.59 -6.585.68 - PBDT0.200.33 -39 1.191.06 12 PBT0.110.25 -56 0.900.82 10 NP0.070.14 -50 0.650.56 16

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 08:15 IST

