Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.14% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.14% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

