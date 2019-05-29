Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.21% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 20.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.165.0820.4220.096.592.955.685.030.330.151.060.990.250.100.820.780.140.100.560.78

