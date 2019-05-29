JUST IN
IRCON International drops after weak Q4 result
Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.21% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 20.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.165.08 2 20.4220.09 2 OPM %6.592.95 -5.685.03 - PBDT0.330.15 120 1.060.99 7 PBT0.250.10 150 0.820.78 5 NP0.140.10 40 0.560.78 -28

