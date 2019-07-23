Government of India announces the sale of five dated securities for ₹ 17,000 crore

The government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of five dated securities for Rs 17000 crore. These include 6.17% GS 2021, 7.27% GS 2026 3,000, GoI FRB, 2031 5,000, 7.62% GS 2039 2,000, 7.63% GS 2059 4,000. Subject to the limit of ₹17000 Cr being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹1000 Cr each against any one or more of the above securities.

The auction will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on July 26, 2019.

