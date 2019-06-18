Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for ₹ 17,000 crore

-
The government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for Rs 17000 crore. These include 7.32% GS 2024 5,000, 7.26% GS 2029 6,000, 7.69% GS 2043 2,000, 7.72% GS 2049 4,000.
Subject to the limit of ₹17000 Cr, being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹1000 Cr each against any one or more of the above security. The auction will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 21, 2019.
