Govind Poy Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 2.01 croreNet Loss of Govind Poy Oxygen reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.011.82 10 OPM %-1.491.65 -PBDT-0.030.05 PL PBT-0.070.01 PL NP-0.05-0.01 -400
