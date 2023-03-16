Govt introduces bill in LS to empower commanders of tri-services

The government has introduced the Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha to strengthen tri services commanders' power.

The Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command.

The bill also states the Commander-in-Chief or, as the case may be, Officer-in-Command of an Inter-services Organisation shall be the head of such Inter-services Organisation and shall exercise command and control over the personnel serving in or attached to that Inter-services Organisation, for the purpose of maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

This will streamline disciplinary and administrative actions for personnel belonging to different services, ensuring expeditious disposal of cases and greater integration and jointmanship among the Armed Forces.

