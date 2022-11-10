Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance declined 62.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.410.4056.1057.500.250.580.250.580.190.50

