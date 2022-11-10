Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance declined 62.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.40 3 OPM %56.1057.50 -PBDT0.250.58 -57 PBT0.250.58 -57 NP0.190.50 -62
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
