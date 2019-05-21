Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 72.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of declined 72.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.310.241.171.0151.6133.3352.1440.590.150.560.741.090.150.560.731.080.120.430.550.80

