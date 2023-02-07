Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 142.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 142.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.470.3459.5764.710.620.250.620.250.460.19

