Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 142.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 142.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.470.34 38 OPM %59.5764.71 -PBDT0.620.25 148 PBT0.620.25 148 NP0.460.19 142

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

