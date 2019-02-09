Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2500.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2500.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.260.01 2500 OPM %-42.310 -PBDT0.070 0 PBT0.070 0 NP0.070 0
