GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 16.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 160.93 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 16.78% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 160.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 174.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.93174.08 -8 OPM %4.794.83 -PBDT8.379.50 -12 PBT7.578.80 -14 NP4.815.78 -17

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

