GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 55.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.95% to Rs 184.08 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 55.53% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.95% to Rs 184.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.184.08232.873.324.886.1812.195.1511.463.788.50

