GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 55.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.95% to Rs 184.08 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 55.53% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.95% to Rs 184.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales184.08232.87 -21 OPM %3.324.88 -PBDT6.1812.19 -49 PBT5.1511.46 -55 NP3.788.50 -56

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:30 IST

