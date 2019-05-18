GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 137.61 crore

Net profit of rose 34.94% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 137.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.67% to Rs 16.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 606.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 518.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

