GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 137.61 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 34.94% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 137.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.67% to Rs 16.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 606.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 518.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales137.61170.40 -19 606.57518.96 17 OPM %7.027.01 -5.626.65 - PBDT8.867.06 25 28.6228.15 2 PBT8.106.04 34 25.4425.03 2 NP5.333.95 35 16.2516.36 -1
