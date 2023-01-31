JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Stocks fall on profit taking
Business Standard

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 28.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.62% to Rs 200.44 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 28.31% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 200.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales200.44159.56 26 OPM %10.6512.55 -PBDT13.6111.66 17 PBT8.986.76 33 NP7.575.90 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU