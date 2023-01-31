GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 28.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.62% to Rs 200.44 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 28.31% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 200.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.200.44159.5610.6512.5513.6111.668.986.767.575.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)