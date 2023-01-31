GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 28.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GPT Infraprojects rises after board OKs 1:1 bonus issue
GPT Infra soars on bagging construction order worth Rs 270 crore
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty reclaims 18,000 level; metal stocks advance
-
Sales rise 25.62% to Rs 200.44 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 28.31% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 200.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales200.44159.56 26 OPM %10.6512.55 -PBDT13.6111.66 17 PBT8.986.76 33 NP7.575.90 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU