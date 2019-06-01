GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 165.06 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 67.11% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 165.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.61% to Rs 8.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 521.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 455.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales165.06149.16 11 521.27455.02 15 OPM %6.0510.73 -8.9113.12 - PBDT5.9315.04 -61 26.5638.44 -31 PBT1.5412.09 -87 9.1021.57 -58 NP3.4310.43 -67 8.3917.34 -52
