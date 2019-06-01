GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 165.06 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 67.11% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 165.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.61% to Rs 8.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 521.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 455.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

165.06149.16521.27455.026.0510.738.9113.125.9315.0426.5638.441.5412.099.1021.573.4310.438.3917.34

